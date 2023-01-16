Broncos Reportedly Moving On With 4 Interviews This Week

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of the Denver Broncos new entrance tunnel before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Jim Harbaugh will not be coaching the Denver Broncos, but the team still has several other candidates to consider.

University of Michigan president Santa Ono ended Harbaugh's candidacy with the Broncos this afternoon, announcing that the two-time reigning Big Ten champion coach will remain in Ann Arbor. Harbaugh had interviewed virtually with the Denver brain trust last week.

This week, the Broncos have four reported interviews scheduled, including one with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The other three are with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Payton is the "sexiest" name on that list, but Quinn and Morris also have head coaching experience and Ryans is one of the most highly-regarded assistants in the NFL currently.

We'll see which direction the Broncos. It goes without saying that being able to get the most out of Russell Wilson will likely be a major factor in the team's decision.