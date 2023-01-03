Broncos Reportedly Preparing $20 Million Per Season Coach Offer
The Broncos' new ownership group is reportedly willing to break the bank for its next head coach.
According to Colin Cowherd of FS1, the Broncos might consider offering Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh a salary of $20 million.
If the Broncos pursue Sean Payton, they would reportedly offer more than $20 million for the 2023 season.
“The Denver Broncos job, if it is offered, I am told the salary is $20 million (per year) for Harbaugh,” Cowherd said. “It would be greater for Sean Payton, mid-20s. That’s what I know.”
ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Broncos' ownership group will be "ultra aggressive" in their search for a new coach.
Last offseason, the Walton-Penner group spent $4.65 billion on the Broncos. They're not afraid to spend top dollar.
In the event the Broncos zero in on Payton as their head coach, they'll need to work out a trade with the Saints.