Broncos Reportedly Preparing $20 Million Per Season Coach Offer

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of the Denver Broncos new entrance tunnel before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Broncos' new ownership group is reportedly willing to break the bank for its next head coach.

According to Colin Cowherd of FS1, the Broncos might consider offering Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh a salary of $20 million.

If the Broncos pursue Sean Payton, they would reportedly offer more than $20 million for the 2023 season.

“The Denver Broncos job, if it is offered, I am told the salary is $20 million (per year) for Harbaugh,” Cowherd said. “It would be greater for Sean Payton, mid-20s. That’s what I know.”

ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Broncos' ownership group will be "ultra aggressive" in their search for a new coach.

Last offseason, the Walton-Penner group spent $4.65 billion on the Broncos. They're not afraid to spend top dollar.

In the event the Broncos zero in on Payton as their head coach, they'll need to work out a trade with the Saints.