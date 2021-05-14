The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Received Trade Calls For 1 Player

Before the 2021 NFL draft was set to kick off, the Denver Broncos were reportedly making calls about a potential wide receiver trade.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported that Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton was on the trade market. No trade materialized at the time and the Broncos were expected to release Hamilton.

Earlier this afternoon, Garafolo reported the Broncos were waiving the veteran wide receiver. He said the team had trade talks involving the “former fourth-rounder, but couldn’t finalize a deal.”

Well, that changed in a hurry. Just a few hours after saying Hamilton would be released, Garafolo updated his report and said several teams called the Broncos to have trade talks.

“Updating here: The Broncos got calls on WR DaeSean Hamilton later this afternoon, sources say,” Garafolo said. “So he hasn’t been officially waived yet and don’t close the door on a trade. Stay tuned.”

As a rookie he started five of 14 games, recording 30 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

During his sophomore campaign, Hamilton racked up 28 receptions for a career-high 297 yards and a touchdown. After the Broncos added another former Penn State star, KJ Hamler, in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, Hamilton took a step back in 2020.

He racked up 23 receptions for 293 yards and two touchdowns in 2020.

After failing to be more than a role player in Denver, Hamilton could find a more significant role elsewhere.


