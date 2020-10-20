Broncos Reportedly Releasing Veteran Defensive Lineman

On Tuesday afternoon, the Denver Broncos reportedly made a decision on veteran defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan.

According to Broncos reporter Mike Klis, the team released the talented lineman. Shortly thereafter, the team confirmed the report with a statement.

“The Broncos have released defensive lineman Timmy Jernigan, the team announced Tuesday,” the statement read. “Denver initially signed Jernigan on Sept. 30 ahead of their Week 4 game against the Jets, and he appeared sparingly in each of Denver’s last two games. He played 11 defensive snaps for the Broncos before being released Tuesday.”

Mike Klis suspected that means good new for former Ohio State defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones. According to Klis, Jernigan’s released “could be a sign Dre’Mont Jones ready to return.

Per source Broncos released veteran DL Timmy Jernigan. Gave Broncos two games of front-line depth. Also helped Jax this year. Still can help a team. Could be sign Dre’Mont Jones ready to return. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) October 20, 2020

Jernigan started his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, who selected him in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft.

He eventually landed with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played a key role in the team’s run to a Super Bowl. The former Florida State star then played for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After a short stint in Jacksonville, he turned into a role player for the Broncos. Now he’ll likely find another landed spot before the 2020 season comes to an end.

Denver, meanwhile, has dealt with a rash of injuries so far this season. It looks like the team may finally be getting back to full health, though.