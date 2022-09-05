Broncos Reportedly Signed Former Bucs Wide Receiver

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos beefed up their practice squad today with the addition of a veteran wide receiver.

NFL agent Adam Seifer revealed moments ago that Denver has signed his client Vyncint Smith to their taxi squad. Smith, 26, spent the last two-plus seasons with the New York Jets.

He was in training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this summer before being released on August 21.

In 29 career games with the Jets and Houston Texans, Smith has registered 23 catches for 329 yards and one touchdown.

His most productive season was 2019, when Smith caught 17 passes for 225 yards for the Jets.

This move gives the Broncos three wide receivers on their practice squad, with Smith joining Kendall Hinton and Darrius Shepherd.