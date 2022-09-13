Broncos Reportedly Signed Former Packers Tight End

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: A general view of a Denver Broncos helmet on the field prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on October 28, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images) Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Fresh off their season-opening loss on Monday night, the Denver Broncos added some depth on Tuesday.

NFL agent David Canter shared that his client Dominique Dafney has signed with the Broncos. Dafney, 25, is a tight end with who last spent time with the Green Bay Packers.

The Indiana State product appeared in 15 games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, starting four. Dafney caught four passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns for Green Bay.

He was waived/injured by the Packers during training camp this summer and reached an injury settlement on August 22.

With Dafney now added to the mix, the Broncos have four tight ends. Third-year pro Albert Okwuegbunam is the starter, with Eric Tomlinson also seeing time.

Eric Saubert and Dafney round out the tight end depth chart in Denver.