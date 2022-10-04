Broncos Reportedly Signing Notable Running Back

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 19: A pair of F-16 fighter jets perform a flyover in a general view before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 19, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos suffered a crushing injury blow on Sunday with the loss of running back Javonte Williams to a torn ACL.

In order to mitigate that loss, Denver is reportedly signing veteran ball carrier Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

Murray is heading to Denver one day after he actually played a key role in the Saints' 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

New Orleans promoted the 32-year-old back to the active roster with Alvin Kamara out, and Murray responded with 57 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Murray should be able to provide experienced and reliable depth to a Denver running back room which will now be led by Melvin Gordon. Mike Boone will also continue to be a factor in the rotation.

In 123 career games, Murray has rushed for 5,549 yards and 50 touchdowns. He will make his Broncos debut on Thursday against the Indianapolis Colts.