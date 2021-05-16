Broncos Are Reportedly Signing A New Quarterback

The Denver Broncos are reportedly adding a fourth quarterback to the roster after this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

According to KUSA’s Mike Klis, the team is signing Case Cookus, who participated in minicamp on a tryout basis. The former Northern Arizona star signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent last year only to be cut in August.

Cookus finished his career at NAU with 12,082 passing yards, 105 touchdowns and only 21 interceptions. He passed for 37 scores as a true freshman in 2015 and 31 as a fifth-year senior in 2019.

Cookus will be the QB4 with the Broncos, for now. He’s behind Drew Lock, Teddy Bridgewater and Brett Rypien on the roster.

With four quarterbacks in the fold, Denver is likely done adding at the position before training camp. Unless, of course, Aaron Rodgers winds up being traded.

Since reports first surfaced late last month that Rodgers was unhappy with the Packers and might want out of Green Bay, the Broncos have been mentioned as one of the likely destinations for the three-time MVP, should he be dealt.