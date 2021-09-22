The Broncos Are Reportedly Signing A Veteran Linebacker

The Denver Broncos are dealing with injuries at both inside and outside linebacker. This morning, the team reportedly made a signing to address the former position.

According to Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post, the Broncos are signing inside linebacker Micah Kiser off the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad. Kiser played 17 special teams snaps in last Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.

In 2020, the Virginia product started nine games for the Rams, making 77 tackles and forcing one fumble. However, his season was hampered by injuries.

Kiser also missed the entire 2019 season with an injury after playing in all 16 games as a rookie in 2018. The former fifth-round pick is being added to the Denver roster to replace Josey Jewell, who reportedly suffered a season-ending pec injury in Week 2.

In addition to losing Jewell, the Broncos will also be without outside linebacker Bradley Chubb for some time as he recovers from arthroscopic surgery to repair the ankle issue that has limited him through the first two weeks.

Denver will look to move to 3-0 with a win over the New York Jets this Sunday.