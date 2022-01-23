The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Take Major Step In Coaching Search

Dan Quinn in his Cowboys outfit.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos look to be close to ending their search for a new head coach.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Broncos, who interviewed 10 candidates, have narrowed their search down to two finalists, one of which is believed to be Dan Quinn.

Benjamin Allbright then reported that Nathaniel Hackett and Jonathan Gannon are also strong candidates for the position.

Quinn has been the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator this season after being the head coach of the Falcons from 2015-2020. In six seasons at the helm, he finished with a 43-42 record, while also being 3-2 in the playoffs.

He got to the Super Bowl in 2017 and was a part of the Falcons 28-3 collapse when the game looked to be all but over.

The Broncos are looking to get back on track after Vic Fangio failed at getting them to the playoffs during his tenure. He coached in Denver for three seasons (2019-21) and finished with a 19-30 overall record.

Hackett has been the offensive coordinator for the Packers, while Gannon has been the defensive coordinator for the Eagles.

There’s no official date for an announcement, but with how the process seems to be in the final stages, it could come this week.

