Broncos Reportedly Take Major Step In Coaching Search

The Denver Broncos look to be close to ending their search for a new head coach.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Broncos, who interviewed 10 candidates, have narrowed their search down to two finalists, one of which is believed to be Dan Quinn.

The Denver Broncos have narrowed their head coaching search to two finalists, per source. Team interviewed 10 candidates and many are being informed tonight. Many around the league believe Dan Quinn will be one of the finalists. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 23, 2022

Benjamin Allbright then reported that Nathaniel Hackett and Jonathan Gannon are also strong candidates for the position.

Sorry I left Hackett out of the tweet If you're a Broncos fan I would keep your eye on the names Dan Quinn Nathaniel Hackett and Jonathan Gannon. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 23, 2022

Quinn has been the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator this season after being the head coach of the Falcons from 2015-2020. In six seasons at the helm, he finished with a 43-42 record, while also being 3-2 in the playoffs.

He got to the Super Bowl in 2017 and was a part of the Falcons 28-3 collapse when the game looked to be all but over.

The Broncos are looking to get back on track after Vic Fangio failed at getting them to the playoffs during his tenure. He coached in Denver for three seasons (2019-21) and finished with a 19-30 overall record.

Hackett has been the offensive coordinator for the Packers, while Gannon has been the defensive coordinator for the Eagles.

There’s no official date for an announcement, but with how the process seems to be in the final stages, it could come this week.