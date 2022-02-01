Broncos Respond To Allegations From Brian Flores

Just moments ago, the Denver Broncos issued a direct response to the racial discrimination lawsuit filed by Brian Flores.

In the class-action lawsuit, Flores described an interview with Joe Ellis and John Elway that took place in 2019. The lawsuit alleges the interview was unprofessional and implies several members of the Broncos’ organization had been heavily drinking the night before.

The Broncos aren’t taking Flores’ accusations lightly.

The organization issued a stern statement in response to the class-action lawsuit on Tuesday evening. The statement provides thorough details surrounding the interview.

“The allegations from Brian Flores directed toward the Denver Broncos in today’s court filing are blatantly false,” the statement reads. “Our interview with Mr. Flores regarding our head coaching position began promptly at the scheduled time of 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2019 in a Providence, R.I., hotel. There were five Broncos executives present for the interview, which lasted approximately three-and-a-half hours—the fully allotted time—and concluded shortly before 11 a.m. “Pages of detailed notes, analysis and evaluations from our interview demonstrate the depth of our conversation and sincere interest in Mr. Flores as a head coaching candidate. “Our process was thorough and fair to determine the most qualified candidate for our head coaching position. The Broncos will vigorously defend the integrity and values of our organization—and its employees—from such baseless and disparaging claims.”

In a statement, the Denver Broncos say Brian Flores's allegations against the team are "blatantly false." pic.twitter.com/YMrMrkDGQa — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 1, 2022

You’ll notice the statement doesn’t address the elephant in the room.

Brian Flores makes it very clear in the lawsuit that Joe Ellis and John Elway didn’t conduct the interview in a professional manner, based on potential drinking the night before.

“It was obvious that they had drinking heavily the night before,” the suit reads.

The Broncos are defending their front-office members, regardless.