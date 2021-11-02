Broncos Trade Rumor Swirling Ahead Of Tuesday’s Deadline

With the trade deadline approaching this Tuesday afternoon, rumors are swirling about a veteran cornerback on the Denver Broncos.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos are trying to trade cornerback Kyle Fuller before the trade deadline.

“Broncos are trying to make a deadline deal to move CB Kyle Fuller, per source,” Florio tweeted.

The Broncos signed Fuller to a one-year contract in March with the hope that he’d take their secondary to the next level. In seven games this season, he has 17 tackles and two passes defended.

With Pat Surtain II and Ronald Darby leading the Broncos’ secondary, it makes sense for the front office to consider getting back draft picks in return for a player who’ll be a free agent in the offseason.

Broncos are trying to make a deadline deal to move CB Kyle Fuller, per source. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 2, 2021

Benjamin Allbright of KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM refuted this report shortly after it surfaced.

“Per source there’s nothing going here,” Allbright said. “No talks. Broncos aren’t actively shopping him.”

Per source there's nothing going here. No talks. Broncos aren't actively shopping him. https://t.co/iVQgbpsc8T — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 2, 2021

The Broncos have already traded Von Miller this week, so their front office isn’t afraid to make a deal before the deadline. However, it’s a bit unclear at this time if the team is actively shopping Fuller.

Only time will tell if Denver wants to move on from Fuller.