The NFL just announced that tomorrow’s matchup between the Broncos and Patriots has been postponed until next weekend. Immediately after the league made that decision, Melvin Gordon went on social media to voice his frustration.

Instead of adding an extra week to the schedule, the NFL has decided to give Denver and New England a Week 5 bye.

Even though it sounds like a simple fix, the reality is the Broncos just lost their bye week. They spent the entire week preparing for the Patriots just to end up having the game moved to next Sunday.

Gordon is clearly not happy with the league’s decision, as he tweeted “Ain’t no way we practiced all week and they canceled our game.”

That’s not all that Gordon tweeted this morning. He also posted the following message: “IM HOT ON GOD I AM.”

In other words, the Pro Bowl running back is fuming over the NFL’s decision to postpone Denver’s game.

Gordon’s frustration is understandable, but the NFL had to move this game.

The incubation period for COVID-19 usually lasts around 3-5 days. In some cases, it could take up to two weeks for someone to develop the virus. Considering that New England reported a new positive test this morning, it wouldn’t be safe for the Broncos and Patriots to play tomorrow.