Now that Sam Darnold is on the Carolina Panthers, there’s a chance Teddy Bridgewater could be on the move. Though he signed a three-year contract with the franchise in 2020, it’s evident he’s about to get bumped down on the depth chart.

On Tuesday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Carolina gave Bridgewater permission to talk with teams to potentially facilitate a trade.

It’s too soon to tell if a trade will materialize this month, but NFL insider James Palmer did reveal today that the Denver Broncos showed interest in Bridgewater earlier this offseason.

“Their new general manager, George Paton, was part of the front office in Minnesota that drafted Teddy Bridgewater,” Palmer said on NFL Now. “After they missed out on Matthew Stafford, they showed some interest in Bridgewater. My thought would be at the cap number he’s at right now, they’d like that to be different if they’re going to pursue Bridgewater.”

Bridgewater didn’t live up to his $63 million contract this past season, completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Adding a veteran like Bridgewater to a quarterback room that currently features Drew Lock wouldn’t be a bad move at all. However, his $22 million cap hit for this year might be a bit too steep for Denver.