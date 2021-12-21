Broncos Sign Veteran QB After Teddy Bridgewater Injury

The Denver Broncos are adding some depth to their quarterback room. With Teddy Bridgewater recovering from a concussion, the team reportedly signed QB Anthony Gordon to its practice squad.

The NFL Network‘s Tom Pelissero shared the news via Twitter.

“With Teddy Bridgewater likely out this week with a concussion,” Pelissero tweeted. “The Broncos added an arm, signing former Washington State QB Anthony Gordon to the practice squad.”

The 24-year-old Gordon has yet to log an NFL snap after going undrafted out of Washington State. During his senior season with the Cougars, Anthony Gordon proved himself to be one of the most prolific passers in college football.

In 2019, the 6-foot-2 QB threw for over 5,000 yards and 48 touchdowns to 16 interceptions. All while completing nearly 72 percent of his passes in Mike Leach’s Air Raid system.

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater has been released from the hospital and is doing well. He will enter the NFL’s concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/kxvF7UHn76 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 20, 2021

Teddy Bridgewater suffered a scary blow to the head in Week 15 that saw him carted off and taken to the hospital. Thankfully Bridgewater, a beloved figure in the Broncos locker room appears to be fine and recovering well.

However, the veteran QB‘s absence leaves Denver in a bit of a predicament behind center. The Broncos seem all but done with former second-round pick Drew Lock. And behind him is undrafted quarterback Brett Rypien.