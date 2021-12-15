Broncos Signed Former Alabama Star On Wednesday

The Denver Broncos added a pair of notable players to their practice squad this Wednesday afternoon. The team announced that it signed veteran safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and wide receiver Travis Fulgham.

Clinton-Dix, 28, appeared in two games for the Las Vegas Raiders this season. Last year, didn’t play a single down in the NFL.

Although an argument can be made that Clinton-Dix’s best football is behind him, this is a low-risk move for the Broncos. If he doesn’t provide much of an impact, the Broncos can just move on from him.

That being said, Clinton-Dix is an experienced safety who has made the Pro Bowl in the past. In 98 career games, the Alabama product has 522 tackles, 33 passes defended, 16 interceptions and five fumble recoveries.

We've signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix & WR Travis Fulgham to the practice squad. 📰 » https://t.co/PSOh6D3Si0 pic.twitter.com/HVwmUqX3wL — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 15, 2021

The Broncos already have a star-studded duo at safety in Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons. Nonetheless, it doesn’t hurt to add depth at this stage in the season.

As for the Fulgham signing, he gives the Broncos a veteran wideout who proved last season that he can be valuable. In 2020, he had 539 yards and four touchdowns for the Eagles.

We’ll see if the Broncos elevate Clinton-Dix or Fulgham to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.