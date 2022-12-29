Broncos Signed Notable Running Back On Thursday

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 13: A pair of Air Force jets perform a flyover before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens in a general view of the field at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 13, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos added a running back to the mix on Thursday afternoon.

Denver signed Tyler Badie off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Badie had previously terminated his contract with the Ravens on Wednesday, and now we know why. He had an opportunity out West.

Badie was a first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American last season at Missouri. The Ravens picked him in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Badie was waived at the end of training camp and then immediately re-signed to the practice squad. He did not appear in a regular season game with Baltimore.

At Missouri, the 5-foot-8, 197-pound Badie rushed for 2,740 yards and 23 touchdowns, including 1,604 yards and 14 scores in 2021. He added 126 career receptions for 1,149 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Broncos don't have anything to play for in these final two weeks, so we'll see if Badie can get a chance to crack the lineup at some point.