Denver Broncos star edge-rusher Von Miller is reportedly under “criminal investigation,” but details have yet to be released concerning the alleged crime.

31-year-old Miller, who missed the entire 2020 season after suffering a season-ending injury just days before Week 1, is being investigated by the Parker (CO.) Police Department, according to a report from Broncos reporter Mike Klis and investigative reporter Kevin Vaughan.

The Parker Police Department has yet to release any details. It won’t do so until the investigation has been completed.

This is obviously a troubling report for Miller and the Denver Broncos. More details are to come in coming weeks once the investigation is concluded.

Broncos Von Miller is under criminal investigation by Parker Police Department per @writerkev and me. Josh Hans, Parker Police spokesman confirmed Miller investigation under way.

“We’re not commenting on nature of the allegations. We haven’t completed the investigation.” #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) January 15, 2021

Von Miller didn’t play a single snap this season. The linebacker suffered what was considered a “freak” injury just days before the season-opener. The injury occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 8, just six days before the Broncos’ season-opener.

Miller’s injury was an unfortunate development for the Broncos, and specifically their defensive front. Miller and Bradley Chubb form one of the deadliest pass rush duos in the NFL. Both should be healthy for the 2021 season as the Broncos look to bounce back from a 5-11 campaign this season.

Denver’s path to the AFC West title is becoming increasingly difficult. The Chiefs will be the favorites as long as Patrick Mahomes is in town. Justin Herbert and the Chargers are also on the rise.

The Broncos should be a much better team in 2020, as long as Miller and Chubb are healthy. But the Parker Police Department’s criminal investigation of Miller is the story of the Broncos’ off-season at the moment.

