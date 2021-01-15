The Spun

Broncos Star Defensive End Von Miller Reportedly Under ‘Criminal Investigation’

Von Miller stands with hands on hips during a Broncos game.DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 29: Outside Linebacker Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on September 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Jaguars defeated the Broncos 26-24. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Denver Broncos star edge-rusher Von Miller is reportedly under “criminal investigation,” but details have yet to be released concerning the alleged crime.

31-year-old Miller, who missed the entire 2020 season after suffering a season-ending injury just days before Week 1, is being investigated by the Parker (CO.) Police Department, according to a report from Broncos reporter Mike Klis and investigative reporter Kevin Vaughan.

The Parker Police Department has yet to release any details. It won’t do so until the investigation has been completed.

This is obviously a troubling report for Miller and the Denver Broncos. More details are to come in coming weeks once the investigation is concluded.

Von Miller didn’t play a single snap this season. The linebacker suffered what was considered a “freak” injury just days before the season-opener. The injury occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 8, just six days before the Broncos’ season-opener.

Miller’s injury was an unfortunate development for the Broncos, and specifically their defensive front. Miller and Bradley Chubb form one of the deadliest pass rush duos in the NFL. Both should be healthy for the 2021 season as the Broncos look to bounce back from a 5-11 campaign this season.

Denver’s path to the AFC West title is becoming increasingly difficult. The Chiefs will be the favorites as long as Patrick Mahomes is in town. Justin Herbert and the Chargers are also on the rise.

The Broncos should be a much better team in 2020, as long as Miller and Chubb are healthy. But the Parker Police Department’s criminal investigation of Miller is the story of the Broncos’ off-season at the moment.

