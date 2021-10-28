Broncos Star Out Of Practice Again On Thursday

The Denver Broncos have lost four games in a row but have had a few extra days to rest up following their loss to the Raiders last Thursday. Unfortunately, they may have to play this weekend without one of their top stars.

Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller missed practice for the second day is a row today. He’s been battling an ankle injury that he suffered in the middle of the Raiders game.

If Miller doesn’t get some practice in on Friday, he’s likely to be ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team before the weekend. His loss would be felt pretty immediately.

Miller leads the Denver Broncos with 4.5 sacks – more than any two other Broncos combined. He also has 19 tackles, a team-leading seven tackles for loss and nine QB hits.

Von Miller (ankle) a non-participant in Broncos practice Wednesday https://t.co/nCciefY0rF pic.twitter.com/34HkyoxjR9 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 27, 2021

The Denver Broncos started the 2021 season with three straight wins – albeit against some of the NFL’s worst teams. They won those games in large part due to a smothering defense.

But over the last four games, the Broncos have largely been exposed. The defense has given up 101 points over the last four games while the offense has scored just 64.

Their next three games will be against the Washington Football Team, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles before their Week 11 bye. If they aren’t hovering around a .500 record by then, their late-December and early-January games might wind up being meaningless.

Can the Broncos win on Sunday without Von Miller?