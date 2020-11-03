Broncos Star Von Miller Shares Promising Injury Update

Before the start of the season, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller suffered a dislocated peroneal tendon. It’s an injury that would keep several players out of the year, but Miller recovers faster than most athletes.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said the recovery time for that injury is usually five to six months. He also said there’s a best-case scenario where Miller could return to the gridiron three months after surgery.

Well, it appears Miller’s recovery timeline matches the best-case scenario that Rapoport talked about back in September. The former Super Bowl MVP revealed when he expects to return to the field earlier this week.

“I’m feeling good,” Miller said on Instagram Live. “My ankle is feeling good. Hopefully in three weeks to a month I’ll be ready to go.”

WATCH: Before he started an Instagram live with Senator Cory Booker, @Broncos LB @VonMiller said he is definitely coming back this season and it could be "three weeks to a month" and he "should be ready to go." #9sports #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/VrOeKRhnAu — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) November 3, 2020

The Denver Broncos remain in the mix for a playoff spot this year, so getting back Miller for the second half of the season would be a huge boost to Vic Fangio’s defense.

Miller only has one year remaining on his deal with the Broncos. If he can prove that he’s still a playmaker at this stage in his career, he might be able to sign one last big contract in the NFL.

Assuming that Miller does make his return in exactly a month from today, he’ll be ready to face the Chiefs in an important AFC West battle.