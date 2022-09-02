Broncos Star Wide Receiver Reacts To Russell Wilson Deal

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 13: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field for warm-up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images) C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos for many years to come.

On Thursday, the Broncos signed Wilson to a five-year, $245 million contract extension. That deal will keep him in the Mile High City through the 2028 season.

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton was asked about Wilson's contract extension on Thursday. As you'd expect, he's very pleased with the way this situation played out.

“It’s going to be huge for our franchise,” Sutton said, via the team’s website. “Him being here has brought excitement and has brought a new level of expectations and hope to our team and to this organization. To be able to have him around for years to come, somebody of his caliber, is exciting.”

Just like his quarterback, Sutton is under contract for the foreseeable future. His current deal runs through the 2025 season.

Last season, Sutton had 58 receptions for 776 yards and two touchdowns. In 2019, he earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career.

With Wilson at quarterback, Sutton's production in Denver should increase by a noticeable margin.

The Broncos will start the regular season on the road against Wilson's former team, the Seattle Seahawks.