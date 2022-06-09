Broncos Talking With Peyton Manning: NFL World Reacts

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: Peyton Manning holds the Lombardi Trophy to celebrate the Denver Broncos in win Super Bowl 50 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High before taking on the Carolina Panthers on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Peyton Manning may soon officially reunite with the Denver Broncos.

According to a report, the AFC West franchise is having discussions with Manning about an advisory role within the organization.

If the two sides can come to an agreement, Manning could eventually become apart of the ownership group and own equity in the franchise.

"The Walton-Penner Broncos’ ownership group has had conversations with Peyton Manning about an advisory role in the organization that eventually could mean being a part of the ownership group and having equity in the franchise, per sources," said ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Manning back in Denver? Broncos fans are more than happy about the possibility.

"Only makes sense. Let Peyton Manning run the whole franchise and just sit back and make money," one fan said.

"it's kinda weird that he's just seemingly become Broncos Peyton for life and doesn't give a s*** about the Colts anymore lol," a fan commented.

"Peyton Manning potentially being a part owner of the Denver Broncos must be a gut punch to Indy fans," one fan wrote.

"As I wrote in yesterday's piece, no offer given to Manning was ever going to be a now-or-never proposition. An open-door opportunity like this seems to make the most sense given Manning's other current ventures," said Nick Kosmider.

It sounds like it's only a matter of time before Manning is back in the Broncos' building.