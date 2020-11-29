Broncos TE Noah Fant Has Message For The NFL

The Broncos will be without all four of their quarterbacks during Sunday’s game. Tight end Noah Fant would like the NFL to cancel the game as a result.

Denver is calling up a practice squad wide receiver to play quarterback against the Saints for Sunday’s game. Despite the last-minute call up, the NFL is moving forward with the contest. Fant isn’t pleased with the league’s decision.

“I’m not one to complain, but @NFL y’all can’t possibly send us into a game without a QB,” Fant wrote on Twitter. “The most important position to a offense. We don’t even got a back up….”

It’s completely understandable Fant isn’t happy with the events have transpired this weekend. But there’s a pretty obvious reason as to why the NFL is keeping put with the Saints-Broncos game.

The NFL is sending a clear message to the Broncos and every other team in the league: don’t break protocol. Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles are reportedly being held out of Sunday’s game because they didn’t wear a mask when they should’ve.

The league won’t grant exceptions for teams that break the rules, including the Broncos. Denver will have to move forward with a practice-squad quarterback when the team plays the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

By all accounts, it looks like former Wake Forest quarterback Kendall Hinton will get the start for the Broncos this weekend.