Broncos defensive back AJ Bouye is reportedly the latest NFL player to get hit with a suspension from the NFL.

The NFL has reportedly suspended Bouye for violating the league’s PED use policy. It’s still unclear how long the suspension will be, but it may end up ending Bouye’s season.

This same PED situation is connected to that of Will Fuller’s and Bradley Roby’s. Each player was hit with a six-game suspension. The NFL will reportedly likely issue a similar suspension to Bouye.

It’s unlikely this is the end of it, though. Bouye’s PED use is reportedly connected to a small-scale scandal within the NFL. NFL insider Benjamin Albright reports Bouye is one of several players who have been lied to by “someone they trusted.”

Breaking: Multiple league sources tell me #Broncos CB AJ Bouye is facing league suspension for PED. Bouye part of multiple players lied to by someone they trusted. Will be legal involved.@KOACOLORADO — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) December 8, 2020

Broncos CB AJ Bouye is facing suspension for performance enhancing supplement per source. Connected to Will Fuller/Bradley Roby situation from last week I’m told. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) December 8, 2020

It looks like this is just the start of a bizarre developing story. Perhaps the strangest aspect is it all involves current or former Houston Texans players.

Fuller and Roby currently play for the Texans. AJ Bouye, meanwhile spent his first four years in the NFL in Houston before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. This is Bouye’s first year in Denver, where he’s started all seven games he’s played in.

It also appears more players will be linked to the PED scandal.

This story has far reaching implications. Bradley Roby and Will Fuller already. Other involved not yet named. https://t.co/EAXsmYKaV3 — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) December 8, 2020

The NFL doesn’t take these matters lightly. But there might be more context to be discovered if another player did indeed lie to Bouye and others.

It’ll be interesting to see how this develops in coming days.