Report: Another NFL Player Reportedly Facing PED Suspension

Denver Broncos helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: The helmet and gloves of Will Parks #34 of the Denver Broncos (not pictured) rests on the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Broncos defensive back AJ Bouye is reportedly the latest NFL player to get hit with a suspension from the NFL.

The NFL has reportedly suspended Bouye for violating the league’s PED use policy. It’s still unclear how long the suspension will be, but it may end up ending Bouye’s season.

This same PED situation is connected to that of Will Fuller’s and Bradley Roby’s. Each player was hit with a six-game suspension. The NFL will reportedly likely issue a similar suspension to Bouye.

It’s unlikely this is the end of it, though. Bouye’s PED use is reportedly connected to a small-scale scandal within the NFL. NFL insider Benjamin Albright reports Bouye is one of several players who have been lied to by “someone they trusted.”

It looks like this is just the start of a bizarre developing story. Perhaps the strangest aspect is it all involves current or former Houston Texans players.

Fuller and Roby currently play for the Texans. AJ Bouye, meanwhile spent his first four years in the NFL in Houston before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017. This is Bouye’s first year in Denver, where he’s started all seven games he’s played in.

It also appears more players will be linked to the PED scandal.

The NFL doesn’t take these matters lightly. But there might be more context to be discovered if another player did indeed lie to Bouye and others.

It’ll be interesting to see how this develops in coming days.


