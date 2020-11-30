The Broncos’ Tweet About Today’s Loss Is Going Viral

The Denver Broncos played without all of their quarterbacks on Sunday. It did not go very well.

Denver was crushed by New Orleans, 31-3, at home on Sunday afternoon. The Broncos had practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton – a college quarterback at Wake Forest – playing QB for most of the game. He finished the contest with one completion for 13 yards and two interceptions.

The Broncos had a brutally honest tweet following today’s loss.

“There was a game today. The final score is what it is. Undrafted rookie WIDE RECEIVER Kendall Hinton came off the practice squad, had zero practice reps and competed in his first NFL game as the Broncos’ QUARTERBACK—an unprecedented situation. He deserves all the respect,” the AFC West franchise tweeted.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio was more harsh – but not about Hinton.

Fangio had a brutally honest message for his quarterbacks on the COVID-19 list.

“I was disappointed on several levels, that our QBs put us in that position, that our QBs put the league in that position. We count on them to be the leaders of our team, the leaders of our offense, and those guys made a mistake,” he said.

Fangio added: “I haven’t done a good enough job of selling the protocols to them when they’re on their own. That’s on me.”

The Broncos dropped to 4-7 on the year with Sunday’s loss.