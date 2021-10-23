Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick.

“Trade! The Vikings are sending DE/OLB Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos for a 2022 seventh-round pick, pending a physical, per sources,” Pelissero tweeted.

Weatherly, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft, has received limited playing time this season in Minnesota. He has just nine tackles through the first six games of the 2021 season.

Since entering the NFL in 2016, Weatherly has racked up 93 tackles, 20 quarterback hits, six sacks and two forced fumbles.

Though he’s not considered an impact player, Weatherly could earn himself a spot in Vic Fangio’s rotation at outside linebacker. His chances of seeing the field will certainly increase if Miller misses time because of an ankle injury.

As for the Vikings, it was apparent that Weatherly didn’t have a large role on Mike Zimmer’s defense. Now, they can add an extra draft pick to their 2022 haul, while also giving Weatherly an opportunity to shine elsewhere.

With the trade deadline less than two weeks away, the NFL world could see more minor deals like this go down in the near future.