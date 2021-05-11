Broncos Reportedly Visiting With Veteran Offensive Lineman

The Denver Broncos’ offensive line was a dealt a massive blow last week, as right tackle Ja’Wuan James suffered a torn Achilles while training away from the team facility.

James missed the entire 2020 season due to health concerns regarding COVID-19. The Broncos were excited for his return this year, but unfortunately, James will have to spend another fall watching from the sidelines.

In an effort to fortify their offensive line before the start of training camp, Denver is looking at a few offensive tackles who are still free agents. It was recently reported that Dennis Kelly and Bobbie Massie were brought in for workouts.

According to Mike Klis of 9Sports, the Broncos are also looking at former New York Giants offensive tackle Cameron Fleming.

Besides working out/visiting RTs Dennis Kelly and Bobbie Massie today, Broncos also have in former Giant/Cowboy/Patriot Cameron Fleming per sources. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) May 11, 2021

Last season, Fleming played in all 16 games for the Giants. Prior to joining the G-Men, he spent two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Fleming was a former fourth-round pick for the New England Patriots. He spent four seasons with the franchise and was part of two Super Bowl teams.

Though he might not be a household name, Fleming is a serviceable veteran who could give Denver’s offensive line a much-needed boost.

We’ve seen Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak get the best out of his players over the years. There’s no reason why Munchak can’t get decent production out of Fleming if he’s added to the roster.