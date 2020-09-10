Broncos Wide Receiver Reportedly Leaves Practice With Injury

On Thursday night, the 2020 NFL season officially kicks off as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Houston Texans.

That will serve as a nice appetizer for the coming slate of games. Two Monday night games will cap off the weekend of games with the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans closing out Week 1.

Just a few days before those teams are set to take the field, the Broncos received troubling news. Star wide receiver Courtland Sutton reportedly suffered an injury in practice.

According to Broncos insider Mike Klis, Sutton suffered a shoulder injury. He reportedly went into the locker room with trainers, but no further information is available.

Courtland Sutton just went down with apparent shoulder injury. Going in to locker room with trainers. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) September 10, 2020

The Broncos drafted Sutton in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. He put together a solid rookie season, racking up 42 receptions for 704 yards and four touchdowns.

He followed that up with a breakout season in 2019, with 72 receptions for over 1,100 yards and six touchdowns.

Denver spent significant draft capitol to build up its wide receivers corp. The team added former Alabama star Jerry Jeudy and Penn State wideout K.J. Hamler to form a potent rookie wide receiver duo.

The Broncos also added tight end Albert Okwuegbunam to go along with former Iowa star Noah Fant.

If Sutton is forced to miss time, the Broncos have several weapons that will need to step up against the Titans.