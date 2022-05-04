Broncos Wideout Makes His Russell Wilson Opinion Very Clear

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Coming into the offseason, the Denver Broncos needed to solidify the quarterback position, which is why they traded for Russell Wilson.

So far, Wilson has only been able to work with his new teammates in offseason training sessions, but his impact has already been felt. During his press conference today, Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy made it clear he anticipates Wilson will make him a better player.

“He’s a great quarterback, Hall of Fame quarterback that came into the offense as a leader and [is] getting me better as well,” Jeudy said. “So he’s going to help me a lot this year.”

It is Wilson's leadership, in addition to his physical skills, that has left a major impression on Jeudy this spring.

“Just his energy — always uplifting guys, always motivating guys to go out there and just keep working hard,” Jeudy said. “Even on those off days, you don’t feel like working or doing anything, he’s the guy that comes up there and gets your mind right for it. So that’s a great guy to be around.”

Jeudy is not the only Denver wide receiver to gush over his new quarterback. Courtland Sutton told reporters recently that Wilson's resume and approach has provided a lift to his new teammates.

“You all can feel it, we all can feel it,” Sutton said, per NBC's ProFootballTalk. “The juice is just different... Knowing that we have a guy that has been at the top of that mountain before, has won a Super Bowl before, does know what it’s like to be at the highest level and lead his team to the Super Bowl.”

The Broncos finished 7-10 in 2021 and have not made the playoffs since winning Super Bowl 50 six years ago. They are counting on Wilson to help b end that postseason drought.

[ Pro Football Talk ]