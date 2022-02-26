“Denver would continue to explore Russell Wilson as an option if Rodgers stays in GB, and try for him should he come available,” Albright tweeted.

Broncos fans are all asking the same question: if the team has a path to acquiring Russell Wilson, then why on earth is Aaron Rodgers even in the discussion? Obviously Rodgers is an MVP for a reason, but there’s plenty of baggage surrounding the Packers quarterback.

Wilson, on the other hand, continues to work miracles while surrounded by a lackluster roster in Seattle. Imagine what he’d be capable of in Denver.

“Honestly I’d prefer Wilson,” one fan tweeted. Rodgers feels like he could just pack it in after a year. It’s A LOT to give up for maybe 2 or 3 years where he’ll almost certainly be declining as a player.”