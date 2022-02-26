On Friday, trusted Denver Broncos insider Benjamin Albright tweeted an interesting nugget regarding the team’s aspirations for the quarterback position next season. In short, they’d like to acquire Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson if they can’t land Aaron Rodgers this offseason.
The team is clearly shooting for the stars and hopes to land an elite quarterback ahead of the 2022 season.
“Denver would continue to explore Russell Wilson as an option if Rodgers stays in GB, and try for him should he come available,” Albright tweeted.
Broncos fans are all asking the same question: if the team has a path to acquiring Russell Wilson, then why on earth is Aaron Rodgers even in the discussion? Obviously Rodgers is an MVP for a reason, but there’s plenty of baggage surrounding the Packers quarterback.
Denver would continue to explore Russell Wilson as an option if Rodgers stays in GB, and try for him should he come available https://t.co/tV1vF142Lr
— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 25, 2022
Wilson, on the other hand, continues to work miracles while surrounded by a lackluster roster in Seattle. Imagine what he’d be capable of in Denver.
“Honestly I’d prefer Wilson,” one fan tweeted. Rodgers feels like he could just pack it in after a year. It’s A LOT to give up for maybe 2 or 3 years where he’ll almost certainly be declining as a player.”
“Why is Wilson not the 1A if he is available? We’ll get way more years out of him. I feel like if Rodgers career isn’t done, he’ll spend the next however many years pulling a Favre and threatening retirement at the end of each season,” a fan wrote.
“Russ should be Denver’s first choice anyway. I’m not convinced that Rodgers is a better QB (or ever was). Furthermore, Russ is younger and is less of a headache,” one fan commented.
The Broncos haven’t found a franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning’s retirement. Last year they rotated between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. It was evident neither is capable of leading Denver to the Super Bowl.
Russell Wilson, on the other hand, could immediately elevate the Broncos. Plus, it appears he just recently removed anything Seahawks related from his Twitter bio.
No more Seahawks in Russell Wilson's bio 🧐 pic.twitter.com/Neh5WtqhEa
— FanDuel (@FanDuel) February 25, 2022
Will Denver make some noise this offseason and land Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade?