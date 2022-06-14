Broncos WR Announces Update After Injury Scare At Practice

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Earlier: The Denver Broncos can breathe a sigh of relief in regards to wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland.

Cleveland was carted off the field after getting hurt on the final play of minicamp earlier today. The third-year pro suffered an apparent leg injury.

Obviously, it's never a good sign when a player is carted off, especially with a leg issue. But Cleveland announced on Twitter tonight that he avoided serious injury.

"I’m okay everyone! MRI came back good I appreciate y’all," Cleveland wrote.

A seventh-round pick out of Florida in 2020, Cleveland has played in 17 games for the Broncos over the last two seasons, including seven last year.

He has six receptions for 63 yards to his name, all coming during the 2020 campaign. Cleveland did register four special teams tackles last year.

The Broncos' receiving room is crowded, with Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and Courtland Sutton leading the way and Kendall Hinton, Seth Williams, KJ Hamler, Travis Fulghum and rookie Montrell Washington also in the mix, among others.

Cleveland can ill afford to miss too much time, so it is very fortunate that he wasn't seriously hurt today.

Update: Cleveland suffered a sprained ankle, with no damage to his Achilles, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.