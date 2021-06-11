Broncos WR Has Blunt Comment About Quarterback Rumors

The Denver Broncos have had a revolving door at quarterback ever since Peyton Manning retired. But while the Broncos are set to have yet another starter in 2021, that’s not bothering one wideout.

Speaking to the media this week, Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick said that while having chemistry with the quarterback is important, the most important thing is to simply catch the balls thrown in his direction. He said that it ultimately doesn’t matter who’s throwing the ball so long as he (and the other receivers) can catch it.

“The more good players you have, the better, I’m pretty sure,” Patrick said, via ESPN. “Obviously, you have to get chemistry, but my approach to it is if a ball is coming my way, catch it. I don’t really think about who’s throwing it. My job is to catch the ball and that’s it. It doesn’t matter how it comes, just catch it.”

The Broncos are currently having a quarterback competition between third-year former second-round draft pick Drew Lock and veteran Teddy Bridgewater. Both are coming off less than stellar 2020 seasons, with Bridgewater joining via a trade with the Carolina Panthers.

Tim Patrick: My job is to catch the ball; I don't really think about who's throwing it. https://t.co/GB8xDO4JV2 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 11, 2021

Tim Patrick has proven that he can find success even with average-to-below-average QB play though. Last year he was Denver’s No. 2 receiver, catching 51 balls for 742 yards and a team-leading six touchdowns.

But after going 5-11 in 2020, the heat is going to be on head coach Vic Fangio this year. He’s 12-20 overall and the Broncos have had four straight losing seasons since 2017.

Whether the QB decision matters to Tim Patrick or not, it definitely matters to Fangio and his staff.

Who do you see coming out as the winner of the Denver Broncos’ quarterback battle?