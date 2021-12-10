Cause Of Death Revealed For Former WR Demaryius Thomas

In a shocking report last night, Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas passed away at the age of 33. People immediately began to wonder what the cause of death was.

According to the New York Post, Thomas’ cousin LaTonya Bonseigneur believes that the cause of death was a seizure he suffered in the shower. Bonseigneur said that Thomas was alone at the time, and wasn’t found until it was too late.

“He was alone and a friend couldn’t get hold of him, so he called his driver, who has a key because of these seizures, and he went into his home and found him in the shower,” Bonseigneur said. “We’re not sure when he died. We just spoke with him (Wednesday).”

Thomas had apparently been dealing with seizures for some time now. He suffered a vehicle crash in 2019 and had some medical complications afterwards.

In a 10-year NFL career, Demaryius Thomas accomplished a ton on one of the league’s storied franchises. In 8.5 seasons with the Denver Broncos, Thomas made four Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl ring in Super Bowl 50.

Thomas owns over a dozen franchise records for the Broncos, including most yards in a single season.

Over the final two years of his career, Thomas would play for the Texans, Patriots and Jets. He retired this past June.

Our hearts go out to Demaryius Thomas’ family and loved ones.