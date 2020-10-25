The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: NFL Field Is Covered In Snow This Morning

Broncos and Chiefs play in the snow.KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 15: Spencer Ware #39 of the Kansas City Chiefs ran the football during the third quarter in the snow against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Two of the best words in sports will be on display in the National Football League today: snow game.

The Denver Broncos are scheduled to host the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium this afternoon. Winter weather is expected for the game, with temperatures in the teens and major snowfall expected all day.

The field is already covered in snow, but the tarp was down, so everything should be fine for kickoff. Still, there is expected to be some accumulation on the field during the game, as the snow is projected to fall until late this evening.

Snow games aren’t just fun to watch, they’re fun to play in, too. That’s what Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes thinks, anyway.

“I think I’m a snow game guy. I don’t know why, but I kind of like it. Everything’s just super slow and I’m just out here, like, standing straight in the pocket,” Mahomes said during a previous snow game.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are taking on Drew Lock and the Broncos for the first time this season. The two teams will meet again in December.

Kickoff for today’s game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on CBS.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.