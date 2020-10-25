Two of the best words in sports will be on display in the National Football League today: snow game.

The Denver Broncos are scheduled to host the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium this afternoon. Winter weather is expected for the game, with temperatures in the teens and major snowfall expected all day.

The field is already covered in snow, but the tarp was down, so everything should be fine for kickoff. Still, there is expected to be some accumulation on the field during the game, as the snow is projected to fall until late this evening.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he’s excited about playing a snow game against the #Broncos. This is look at snow removal efforts from our live location. Live report coming at 10:15 ET on Sunday Countdown pic.twitter.com/wFOCo6UILm — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 25, 2020

Snow games aren’t just fun to watch, they’re fun to play in, too. That’s what Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes thinks, anyway.

“I think I’m a snow game guy. I don’t know why, but I kind of like it. Everything’s just super slow and I’m just out here, like, standing straight in the pocket,” Mahomes said during a previous snow game.

Chance of snow in Denver on Sunday: 90% Patrick Mahomes loves a snow game 😂 (via @Chiefs) pic.twitter.com/KhgNswx9or — ESPN (@espn) October 24, 2020

Mahomes and the Chiefs are taking on Drew Lock and the Broncos for the first time this season. The two teams will meet again in December.

Kickoff for today’s game is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on CBS.