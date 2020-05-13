Colin Cowherd Names His Dark Horse NFL MVP Candidate

We’ve seen a second-year quarterback take a major leap in each of the last three seasons. Carson Wentz did it in 2017, Patrick Mahomes did it in 2018 and Lamar Jackson followed suit in 2019.

There are six quarterbacks of consequence entering Year Two in 2020. If any of them has a shot to win MVP, most people think it will be Arizona’s Kyler Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft. Colin Cowherd thinks differently though.

On “The Herd” today, Cowherd broke down which second-year QB he thinks will explode this fall. When it came time to pick the one with the best chance of breaking through and winning MVP (like Mahomes and Jackson did), Cowherd chose Denver’s Drew Lock.

Why not Murray? Well Cowherd thinks he’s up against too much in the NFC West to have an MVP-like breakthrough.

“It’s a team award. The division is ridiculous,” Cowherd said. “Seattle is stacked with a Hall of Fame quarterback and coach. San Francisco is stacked everywhere. And frankly, we consider the Rams to be down, they went 9-7 and didn’t get any injury breaks.”

As for Luck, Cowherd thinks the Broncos have set him up with plenty of assets as he enters his first season as a full-time starter. Denver went 4-1 down the stretch with Lock starting in 2019.

“He’s got a young tight end–I think Noah Fant is gonna be a star…He also has a great young receiver that you don’t know much about in Courtland Sutton,” Cowherd said. “They drafted two wide receivers to support him, one of them my favorite in the draft in Jerry Jeudy. By adding Melvin Gordon, they have two borderline Pro Bowl-level running backs. They went out during the offseason and made their defense better and I don’t even worry about that with [defensive coordinator] Vic Fangio. Bradley Chubb is back from injury, [they traded for] Jurrell Casey and A.J. Bouye.”

Which 2nd-year QB has the best chance to win MVP? "I'm going to bet on Drew Lock." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/CjfbLtJWB2 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 13, 2020

Cowherd also thinks the AFC West is more manageable for a young quarterback, despite the fact the Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champs.

Lock is an intriguing talent, but in our estimation, it is too much, too soon thinking he can be an MVP contender. He does have a lot of weapons though, so Denver should get a pretty good idea just what they have in the 2019 second-round pick by the end of the season.