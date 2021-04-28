Colin Cowherd Has Blunt Message For Broncos QB Drew Lock

The Denver Broncos made a big trade splash just before the NFL Draft, adding QB Teddy Bridgewater in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. But Colin Cowherd believes this is bad news for incumbent Broncos QB Drew Lock.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd asserted that Lock is likely done in Denver after this move. He feels that a major contributing factor to the Broncos being done with him is his laid back attitude.

Cowherd accused Lock of acting “too cool” and not taking every possession seriously. He believes that much like others QBs he’s criticized such as Baker Mayfield, Jameis Winston and Johnny Manziel, that attitude won’t get him far.

“Drew Lock, this could be it,” Cowherd concluded. “Don’t argue with me on the maturity thing.”

"Drew Lock, this could be it. Don't argue with me on the maturity thing."@ColinCowherd reacts to Teddy Bridgewater getting traded to the Broncos: pic.twitter.com/l4DQsYpEJ0 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 28, 2021

The Denver Broncos drafted Drew Lock with the 42nd overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. After starter Joe Flacco got injured, Lock came in for the final few weeks of the season and played very well, going 4-1 while completing 64-percent of his passes.

But that strong rookie season didn’t carry over into his sophomore campaign. Lock completed just 57-percent of his passes for 2,933 yards and 16 touchdowns with a league-leading 15 interceptions as he went 4-9 as a starter.

Denver finished with a 5-11 record and the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft.

It remains to be seen whether Lock will even make it to training camp as a member of the Broncos. But if he does, he’s going to have a much tougher time getting those first team reps now.