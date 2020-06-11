Colin Cowherd Names His Dark Horse NFL MVP Candidate

FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd has a lot of quarterbacks he really likes, and a few that he doesn’t. But he has a dark horse NFL MVP candidate that may surprise a number of people.

On Tuesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd outlined a case to be made that Denver Broncos second-year QB Drew Lock could surprise a number of people in 2020. He explained that he was impressed with how Lock finished out his rookie season, noting that some of his numbers were better than his contemporaries like Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz.

“So go to Drew Lock’s rookie year, like Lamar Jackson, doesn’t get a chance until late. His numbers: over a two-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio, seven TDs, three picks, 64 percent completion rate. He’s better than (Patrick) Mahomes, better than (Carson) Wentz, better than Jackson. And his quarterback rating, rounded up, to 90. He’s got better (rookie) stats than all of them.”

Cowherd then pointed out that the Broncos had a strong offseason, and have set up Lock to stay in games. Ultimately, he says he won’t be shocked if Denver can beat the presumptive AFC West favorite Kansas City Chiefs.

“And Denver, because of smart drafting, has two good running backs, three excellent young receivers, and I believe a Pro Bowl-potential tight end—and a defensive coach that keeps them in every game,” Cowherd said. “I think he’s a huge talent and that’s why I’ve said this year, you know in the NFL, somebody’s going to win a division and we’re going to be shocked. Don’t be shocked if Denver beats Kansas City.”

Lock it in 🔒 pic.twitter.com/L12m17hvOu — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) June 10, 2020

It’s a very bold take to be sure, and one contrasts with Pro Football Focus’ perception of Lock. Cowherd’s admiration for PFF is well-documented, which makes his opinion that much more interesting.

But as Cowherd pointed out, we’ve seen a number of QBs show incredible improvement from rookie to second year.

Conventional wisdom may say that Lock has little shot, but we’ve seen enough surprises to stop and reconsider.

Do you agree with Colin Cowherd’s view on Lock as an NFL MVP candidate?