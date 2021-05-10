Colin Cowherd Reacts To Latest Aaron Rodgers Speculation

The Denver Broncos have been the No. 1 landing spot for Aaron Rodgers in a potential trade since Adam Schefter broke the internet with his report on the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft. Colin Cowherd thinks it’s a perfect fit.

Of all the teams mentioned for a possible Rodgers trade, the Broncos are closest to contending for a Super Bowl. What’s stopping them? Quarterback.

Drew Lock has yet to prove he’s capable of being an above-average NFL starter. And Rodgers would be an obvious upgrade.

Denver also has an elite defense and plenty of play-makers on the offensive side of the ball. Rodgers to the Broncos makes a whole lot of sense, according to Cowherd.

“The Broncos are not a chaotic organization,” Cowherd said during his show on Monday. “It’s a good enough roster and their only weakness is quarterback.”

Take a look.

The only problem Aaron Rodgers might have going to the Denver Broncos is the current state of the AFC West. The division already features Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (a team some think could be a sneaky AFC contender). The Raiders aren’t a tough out, either.

A division with Herbert, Mahomes and Rodgers would be an absolute slug-fest. And at least one would get left out of the playoffs.

Rodgers’ path to the Super Bowl remains easiest with the Green Bay Packers. But that may not matter much to the veteran quarterback anymore. The Broncos make sense for Rodgers, who wants freedom at this point in his career.