Colin Cowherd Says Aaron Rodgers Should ‘Invest’ In One Team

Tom Brady altered the football world when he signed with Tampa Bay two years ago. Colin Cowherd wants Aaron Rodgers to do the same with the Denver Broncos.

On “The Herd” today, Cowherd argued that Rodgers should “invest” with the Broncos the way Brady did with the Buccaneers. Cowherd said Brady was able to see there were valuable pieces already in place in Tampa and he could help put them over the top.

The FS1 host feels the situation in Denver right now is a similar one, calling it “unbelievably appealing” to Rodgers.

“Go be a great investor. The tight end’s a star, the receivers are stars. The running backs are great. The O-line, you’ve got a left tackle. The corners are amazing. The safety is great. Pass rushers,” Cowherd said. “You don’t always have to be an entrepreneur to get rich. You can just be a savvy investor.”

Like Tom Brady did with Tampa Bay, Aaron Rodgers should invest with the Denver Broncos… "You don't always have to be an entrepreneur to get rich. You can just be a savvy investor and Brady deserves a ton of credit for that." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/SC5S5uQbyk — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 2, 2022

Currently, the Packers, Broncos and the rest of the NFL are awaiting Rodgers’ decision on next season. Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst is hopeful Rodgers will announce his choice by the start of free agency two weeks from now.

“I would hope so, yeah,” Gutekunst said, via ESPN.com. “That’s obviously the start of the new league year. There’s a lot of decisions that have to be made before that. So that would be helpful. I would think we would know something before then.”