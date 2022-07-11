Condoleezza Rice Releases Statement On Joining Broncos Ownership

WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 15: Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice talks about her new book, "Extraordinary, Ordinary People: A Memoir of Family," during the Newsmakers luncheon at the National Press Club October 15, 2010 in Washington, DC. The book is about Rice's family and growing up in racially-segregated Birmingham, Alabama, during the 1950s and 60s. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Condoleezza Rice is joining the Denver Broncos' ownership group.

The former Secretary of State has been linked to the NFL for several years, but only now is she officially apart of it.

Rice released the following statement after Monday's news became official:

"It is an honor to be part of this ownership group," the statement reads. "Football has been an integral part of my life since the moment it was introduced to me, and I am thrilled to be a part of the Broncos organization today. I spent much of my younger years in Denver, so to be able to combine my love of the game with my love for this great city and team is an adventure of a lifetime and a great opportunity."

It'll be interesting to see how Rice's diverse experience translates to her new role with the Broncos.

"We're pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group," said Broncos owner Rob Walton. "A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better. She is the daughter of a football coach and served on the inaugural College Football Playoff committee. She moved to Denver with her family when she was 12 years old and went on to attend the University of Denver for both college and graduate school. Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization."

The Broncos have a new vision for the organization's future.