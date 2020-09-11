NFL Insider Gives Injury Update On Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos may be a bit hamstrung on offense in Week 1. Star wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who led the team in all receiving categories last year, got a rough injury update today.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Sutton is “a long-shot” to play against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. Sutton is dealing with a shoulder injury and did not practice today.

However, head coach Vic Fangio appears to be staying optimistic. He told the media on Friday that while Sutton won’t practice today, he may be limited in practice on Saturday. Fangio considers Sutton to be “day-to-day.”

“He won’t practice [Friday], but we think he will be limited [Saturday],” Fangio said. “He will be day to day.’’

A former second-round pick out of SMU, Courtland Sutton enjoyed a breakout season in 2019 after Emmanuel Sanders was traded mid-season. He went on to record 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns, making the Pro Bowl in the process.

Denver are going to be relying on Sutton to continue to the development of starter Drew Lock. The team went 7-9 last year, but had the 28th-ranked offense in the league. Improving on that ranking will pretty much require Sutton to grow along with everyone else on the team.

How much of an impact will Sutton’s absence have on the Denver Broncos’ offense in Week 1?

