A veteran NFL safety has announced his retirement from the league.

Darian Stewart, 32, announced on Instagram that he’s retiring from the National Football League. The former South Carolina standout announced his decision on Thursday afternoon.

The longtime NFL safety has been in the league since 2010. He won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos and made the Pro Bowl in 2016.

Stewart finishes his career with 463 tackles and 11 interceptions.

“There’s so much that happened in 10 years. I’m forever grateful to GOD and every person who impacted my story. On to the next!” he wrote.

The Denver Broncos paid tribute to their former safety:

Almost immediately, Stewart proved to also be a capable game-changer in his own right, as he sealed victory for the Broncos in the 2015 season opener when he intercepted a pass in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. By the end of the season, Stewart had broken up 10 passes, a total that tied for second on the team. During the Broncos’ stellar postseason run in which they faced Steelers, Patriots and Panthers — three of the league’s top four teams in points scored that year — Stewart was indispensable. He picked off a pass by Tom Brady in the AFC Championship, and in the Super Bowl, he had a sack, three tackles, a quarterback hit, two pass breakups and forced a fumble.

Best of luck in retirement, Darian.