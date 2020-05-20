DeMarcus Ware Has Telling Comment On Broncos QB Drew Lock

For the majority of the 2019 season, the Denver Broncos were anemic on offense. But once the team turned to rookie quarterback Drew Lock, the offense suddenly became much more electric.

Lock went 4-1 in five games as the starter for Denver. During that span, he threw for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. The Missouri product has the arm strength to keep defensive backs on their toes.

Former Denver Broncos defensive lineman DeMarcus Ware appeared on 104.3 The Fan to talk about the team’s outlooking heading into this fall. When asked about Lock, the former Super Bowl champion had some glowing remarks for the team’s second-year quarterback.

“I didn’t think he would impact the team like he did,” Ware told Mike Evans and Mark Schlereth. “That dude is a force to be reckoned with.”

QUOTE | @DeMarcusWare told Schlereth and Evans his first impressions of #Broncos quarterback Drew Lock pic.twitter.com/9HJWdzgeKd — Sports Radio 104.3 The Fan (@1043TheFan) May 20, 2020

Denver did an exceptional job upgrading its offensive weapons this offseason.

Melvin Gordon signed a two-year deal with the Broncos in free agency. He should form a solid one-two punch with Phillip Lindsay, who is one of the better tailbacks in the NFL.

During the 2020 NFL Draft, the Broncos double-dipped on wide receivers, adding Jerry Jeudy in the first round and K.J. Hamler in the second round.

Jeudy and Hamler will join a receiving corps that already features Courtland Sutton. They should form one of the more productive trios in the AFC. However, it all depends on how well Lock plays this fall.