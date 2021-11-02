Denver Broncos Announce Decision On TE Noah Fant

The Denver Broncos revealed some troubling news on Tuesday regarding Noah Fant that may put his status for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys in jeopardy.

The Broncos reportedly placed Fant on the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. An additional report from ESPN’s Field Yates shared that Fant landed on the list due to a positive test.

That’s disappointing news for the Broncos because it makes it more difficult for Fant to return in time for Sunday’s game.

If he is vaccinated, the 23-year-old would have to return two negative tests, at least 24 hours apart to get on the field against the Cowboys.

The #Broncos placed TE Noah Fant on the COVID-19 reserve list. https://t.co/XxAQEimkl7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2021

Broncos TE Noah Fant plus Bills practice squad QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Gentry were all placed on the COVID-19 list due to a positive test. In order for Fant to be eligible to play on Sunday, he’d need two negative tests 24 hours apart before their game against Dallas. https://t.co/Fp1gRQzRVK — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 2, 2021

Fant is in the midst of another strong year in Denver, where he’s spent all three seasons of his NFL career thus far. In eight games, he’s hauled in 37 receptions for 320 yards and three touchdowns.

Those yardage numbers are right on pace for Fant, who’s been one of the more reliable young tight ends in the league since the Broncos drafted him in the first round in 2019. He’s already matched his touchdown totals from each of the last two seasons.

If Fant doesn’t test negative twice before Sunday, the Broncos will have to turn elsewhere for tight end production. Denver has Albert Okwuegbunam and Eric Saubert on the 53-man roster and Shaun Beyer on the practice squad as potential options.

Stay tuned this week for updates on Fant’s status. The Broncos kick off against the Cowboys at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.