The Denver Broncos are set to make NFL history this afternoon, and not in a good way. They are about to play a game without a quarterback.

Denver backup Jeff Driskel testes positive for COVID-19 late last week, putting him out of action. However, because the other quarterbacks on the roster–Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles–interacted with Driskel in close contact without masks, they are also unable to play.

As a result, Denver is left with no available quarterbacks. Practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton, who played quarterback at Wake Forest, will serve as the team’s starter this afternoon.

The Broncos officially promoted Hinton from the taxi unit earlier today.

From 2015-18, Hinton played quarterback for the Demon Deacons before moving to wide receiver for his final season in 2019. As a passer, Hinton was 153-for-251 for 1,504 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The rookie definitely has his work cut out for him. He’ll be playing a position he hasn’t played in two years against a quality opponent–the 8-2 New Orleans Saints.

Not surprisingly, New Orleans is heavily favored in this game, which will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.