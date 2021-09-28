Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Calling Up Quarterback

The Denver Broncos are reportedly adding another quarterback to their 53-man active roster.

The Broncos have held two quarterbacks – Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock – on their active roster so far this season. They are reportedly planning on adding another.

According to Broncos reporter Mike Klis, Denver is calling up quarterback Brett Rypien from the practice squad. The Broncos are making the move because another team expressed interest in signing Rypien, but Denver doesn’t want to lose him.

The former Boise State star won the only start of his NFL career last year. The Broncos feel like he could be a quality starter at some point.

Per league source, Broncos are calling up QB Brett Rypien to 53-man roster after another team expressed interest in signing him off Broncos' practice squad.

Can't let go of QB who won his only start last year and is well-thought of for what he brings to QB room. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) September 28, 2021

Here’s the question: if the Broncos like Brett Rypien, why should they keep Drew Lock around?

It’s clear Denver is moving forward with Teddy Bridgewater. Lock doesn’t have much value sitting on the bench. The Broncos might want to consider trading Lock, getting good value in return and making Rypien Bridgewater’s backup.

Rypien started one game during the 2020 season and came away with a 37-28 win over the New York Jets. He completed 61 percent of his throws for 242 yards and two touchdowns with three picks. It was a decent debut for a quarterback thrown into the fire .

Rypien will now go back to the active roster and getting called up on Tuesday afternoon. He’ll sit behind Bridgewater and Lock for the time being.

Should the Broncos trade Lock and make Rypien their new backup quarterback?