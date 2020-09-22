Blake Bortles is set for a new NFL home. The former Jacksonville Jaguars starter will sign with the Denver Broncos, which lost Drew Lock for at least a large chunk of the season.

Lock, the promising second-year player out of Missouri, was injured early in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was just one facet of a very disappointing day for the team overall. The Broncos also lost star wide receiver Courtland Sutton for the season.

Backup Jeff Driskel acquitted himself pretty well against the tough Steelers defense. He completed 18-of-34 thr0ws for 256 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He’ll likely hold onto the starting job moving forward, until Lock returns.

Bortles provides some experience and playmaking ability behind him. The No. 3 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft has 76 career NFL games under his belt, with 74 starts, all with the Jaguars from 2014-18.

Update: Denver is signing former Jags’ and Rams’ QB Blake Bortles to a one-year deal once he passes his COVID protocols, per source. With Drew Lock out 3-5 weeks, the Broncos almost signed Bortles last year and now will take the next step this year. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2020

Blake Bortles spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams as the backup to Jared Goff on a one-year deal. Rather than leap at another opportunity, he reportedly decided to “wait for the right opportunity” this offseason, expecting that some jobs would open.

While he may not step right in as the starter, there’s at least a decent chance that Driskel falters and he gets some playing time with Denver over the next few weeks.

The Denver Broncos return home on Sunday, playing host to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

[Adam Schefter]