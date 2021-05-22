The Spun

Report: Broncos Pro Bowler Bradley Chubb Needs Ankle Surgery, Will Miss OTAs

Denver Broncos helmet on the field.BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: The helmet and gloves of Will Parks #34 of the Denver Broncos (not pictured) rests on the field before the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Bradley Chubb is coming off of his first Pro Bowl season in 2020. The former No. 5 pick out of NC State has been a very successful pass rusher for the Denver Broncos during his young career.

According to a new report, he’s had a minor setback this offseason. Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that he will have a procedure on his ankle this week.

That will keep Chubb out for the remainder of OTAs. The good news is that he is expected back in time for Broncos training camp, and it shouldn’t impact him in preparation for the season.

Chubb is coming off of a very solid season at outside linebacker for the Broncos, with 42 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 19 hits on opposing quarterbacks. He missed the final two games of the season with the ankle issue that now requires minor surgery.

Bradley Chubb’s best season was probably his rookie year. In 16 games, he had 60 total tackles and 12 sacks, forced two fumbles and recovered one.

He was limited to just four games in 2019, tearing his ACL early in the season. The Denver Broncos have already exercised his fifth-year option for the 2022 season, but he could certainly use another highly productive year to secure a long term second deal.

Denver opens the year on the road at the New York Giants on Sept. 12 to kick off the 2021 season.

