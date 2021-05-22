Bradley Chubb is coming off of his first Pro Bowl season in 2020. The former No. 5 pick out of NC State has been a very successful pass rusher for the Denver Broncos during his young career.

According to a new report, he’s had a minor setback this offseason. Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that he will have a procedure on his ankle this week.

That will keep Chubb out for the remainder of OTAs. The good news is that he is expected back in time for Broncos training camp, and it shouldn’t impact him in preparation for the season.

Chubb is coming off of a very solid season at outside linebacker for the Broncos, with 42 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 19 hits on opposing quarterbacks. He missed the final two games of the season with the ankle issue that now requires minor surgery.

Heard thru player grapevine and have confirmed: Broncos' star OLB Bradley Chubb had minor ankle procedure earlier this week. While the Pro Bowler will miss OTAs, he is expected to be ready by camp in 2 months. Same ankle that forced him to miss final 2 games last season. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) May 22, 2021

Bradley Chubb’s best season was probably his rookie year. In 16 games, he had 60 total tackles and 12 sacks, forced two fumbles and recovered one.

He was limited to just four games in 2019, tearing his ACL early in the season. The Denver Broncos have already exercised his fifth-year option for the 2022 season, but he could certainly use another highly productive year to secure a long term second deal.

Denver opens the year on the road at the New York Giants on Sept. 12 to kick off the 2021 season.

