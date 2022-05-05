Report: Broncos Thursday Ownership Rumor Is Not Accurate

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view at Sports Authority Field at Mile High before the Denver Broncos take on the Carolina Panthers on September 8, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Daniel Brenner/Getty Images)

A recent report from Woody Paige hinted there are two finalists remaining to purchase the Denver Broncos. The latest report from Josina Anderson, however, says otherwise.

Anderson said the Broncos are expected to visit with numerous ownership groups within the next month. Once those meetings are completed, the list of finalists will be trimmed down.

"A league source just told me the Broncos are expected to visit with numerous prospect ownership groups within the the next month--if not beyond," Anderson wrote on Twitter. "Any notion that they've currently narrowed down a short list of finalists is incorrect."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero confirmed Anderson's report, saying, "Still relatively early in a process that remains on track to conclude by the start of the 2022 season."

One of the ownership groups scheduled to visit with the Broncos features NBA legend Magic Johnson.

It was announced on Thursday that Johnson has partnered with a bid group that is being led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.

The current expectation is the Broncos will set a record for the highest sale ever for a sports franchise.