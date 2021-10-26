Denver Broncos Have Released Veteran Wide Receiver

It has been a busy day of roster transactions for the Denver Broncos, one of which was the release of a veteran wide receiver from the practice squad.

Denver let go of wideout John Brown this afternoon, two weeks after the 31-year-old pass catcher signed with the team’s taxi squad. Brown was one of three players cut from the Broncos’ practice squad today, joining center Javon Patterson and defensive back Saivion Smith.

The team also waived running back Damarea Crockett and linebacker Curtis Robinson, placed guard Netane Muti on the COVID list and designated tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and linebacker Jonas Griffith to return from injured reserve.

Brown has not appeared in a game for an NFL team this season. He spent the last two seasons playing for the Buffalo Bills before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders back in March.

Las Vegas released Brown at the end of training camp, and he remained on the open market until Denver gave him a shot earlier this month. Now, the eight-year veteran and former third-round draft pick is a free agent once again.

Brown has caught 320 passes for 4,748 yards and 30 touchdowns in his NFL career, which also includes stints with the Arizona Cardinals (2014-17) and Baltimore Ravens (2018).